NewsRegion/State

NY state police still probe case of woman missing since 1973

By The Associated Press
ONEIDA CASTLE, N.Y. - (AP) -- The unsolved death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found floating in a central New York creek in 1973 is still being investigated by state police.

Martha Allen of Oneida Castle was reported missing that summer by her grandfather, who said he had last seen her when he left their residence to go to the Syracuse area for the day.

Three weeks later, a boater on Black Creek near Oneida Lake located Allen's partially decomposed body in the water.

The 5-foot-3 Allen had brown hair and brown eyes and weighed around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing red, white, and blue striped shorts, a lavender color tank top, and thick rimmed glasses

Anyone with information on Allen's death is asked to call state police at: (315) 366-6000.

