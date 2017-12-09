TODAY'S PAPER
News

NYC Ballet names interim leadership during harassment probe

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK - (AP) -- The New York City Ballet has appointed an interim team to oversee the artistic management of the company during an investigation into a sexual harassment accusation against longtime leader Peter Martins.

The ballet company announced Thursday that 71-year-old Martins is taking a leave of absence from the company and its School of American Ballet during the investigation.

City Ballet's board of directors says Saturday the interim artistic management team will be led by Jonathan Stafford, a ballet master at the school and a former principal dancer with the company.

He'll be assisted by soloist Justin Peck and ballet masters Craig Hall and Rebecca Krohn.

The company hired a law firm to conduct the investigation after receiving an anonymous letter accusing Martins of past harassment.

Martins referred to it as "false claims."

By The Associated Press
