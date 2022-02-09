State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the New York Power Authority is falling far short of its goal to widely install electric charging stations across New York, and needs to "deliver on its commitments and get this program headed in the right direction."

In 2013, NYPA initiated several programs aimed at installing at 10,000 public charging stations statewide by the end of 2021.

As of last June, DiNapoli said, NYPA had installed 277 public charging ports, or one for every 168 electric vehicles on the road at that time.

Another 221 ports were installed at NYPA facilities and businesses that receive discount NYPA rates, but "these chargers are only available to employees," of NYPA, DiNapoli said in an audit report released last week.

In response to the report, NYPA said it would take DiNapoli’s recommendations "into consideration."

The agency said 221 charging stations at NYPA facilities included 64 for government clients and contractors, 144 for NYPA’s ReCharge power customers and 13 that were available only for NYPA employees.

"Despite numerous complexities that remain in the EV charging arena, including interconnection issues, site identification, and economic challenges, NYPA has made significant progress in installing chargers across the state," power authority spokesman Paul DeMichele said in a statement to Newsday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NYPA also has been, "successful in expanding its authority to install chargers at non-government sites," DeMichele said.

DiNapoli took the authority to task for shortcomings statewide, particularly on Long Island, which leads the state in the number of registered EVs.

In Suffolk County, NYPA had installed only three public charging stations — only one for every 2,639 electric vehicles — despite the fact that Suffolk has more EV's than any other county, DiNapoli said.

In Nassau, NYPA had installed five public charging ports — or one for every 1,189 EV's, the report said.

There were 30 New York counties with more than 6,000 cars with no NYPA charging stations at all.

The comptroller's report said NYPA’s installations have focused primarily on Level 2 chargers, which can require four to eight hours to charge an electric car, far longer than for superfast chargers.

NYPA had installed only 29 high-speed chargers across the state as of last March, DiNapoli said.

Private for-profit companies, such as Electrify America, Tesla and ChargePoint, also have installed thousands of level 2 and scores of superfast chargers.

As of last August, according to a Newsday story on EVs, there were 29 superfast chargers and 280 public Level 2 chargers on Long Island.

DeMichele said NYPA, "has been and continues to be in active discussions with state agencies and key stakeholders to identify and remove barriers that continue to hinder fast-charging deployment statewide.

NYPA said its EVolve NY will "soon install its 100th charger, making it significantly easier for New Yorkers to drive in any direction across the state and find fast chargers capable of recharging their vehicles in 15-30 minutes."

DiNapoli’s report also said NYPA had missed project deadlines and failed to adequately market the chargers it did install.

Also, NYPA’s internal inventory of installed chargers was "inconsistent and sometimes incorrect," the report said.

DiNapoli's report does consider non-NYPA chargers, which are far greater in number than the authority's.

There are about 90,000 electric vehicles on the road statewide, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

There are about 9,000 total chargers to serve them, public and private.