State selling Air Jordans, memorabilia seized in LI drug probe

By The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York state agency is auctioning off Air Jordan sneakers, Michael Jordan basketball jerseys and other sports memorabilia seized during a Long Island drug investigation.

The online auction taking place over the next few weeks is different from the NYSSStore.com eBay site’s typical fare of old furniture, file cabinets and other surplus items, the Office of General Services said Wednesday.

The agency said 188 pairs of sneakers and 14 pieces of sports memorabilia will be sold, including artwork, photographs, balls, and jerseys. Some of the items are autographed.

Some items — including Jordan jerseys from the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards and his college days at University of North Carolina — come with verified certificates of authenticity, the Office of General Services said.

The state is also selling LeBron James model shoes and items related to Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre and Alex Rodriguez, basketball stars Stephon Marbury and Jason Kidd, sluggers Mike Schmidt and Mark McGwire and former Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde.

