ALBANY — The Senate passed further decriminalization of marijuana on Thursday after a bill to fully legalize the drug failed in the last tumultuous week of the legislative session.

The Democratic-led Assembly has agreed to pass the bill, which would then go to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who said he will sign it into law.

On Thursday, a day after the scheduled end of session, the Senate approved the bill 39-23, along party lines. It would expunge arrest records for possession of small amounts of marijuana and curb police enforcement that supporters say disproportionately targeted young black and Latino men.

“This is a bill that could be said to be about ending the war on drugs,” said Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx), the bill’s sponsor. “But, to me, it was a war on black and brown people.”

He said statistics show 80 percent of those arrested “just happen to be" African-American or Latino.

“And that becomes a criminal record, and that starts down a path of unequal access,” Bailey said. “I never consumed and never had interest in consuming, but this is for the greater good.”

Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-Staten Island), however, said that while unequal enforcement is wrong and he doesn’t want to see anyone arrested for smoking marijuana, no one is talking about the health and public safety concerns of legalizing marijuana.

“Right now, the state is saying, ‘It’s OK to do it,’ ” Lanza said. “This is going to hurt people.”

The measure would reduce possession of most small amounts of marijuana for personal use to a fifth-degree violation, similar to a traffic infraction, according to the bill co-sponsored by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo).

The bill would make possession of marijuana in the second degree a violation punishable by a fine of no more than $50. The bill eliminates a provision for a repeat offender that would increase the fine up to $250 and 15 days in jail.

The bill also requires that records of past arrests for violation-level possession of small amounts of the drug be expunged or destroyed, prohibits those past arrests from being used to deny employment or other rights, and prohibits anyone from being forced to confirm past arrests. A person whose arrest record was expunged could also request that the record be destroyed.

The measure requires the state to mount a public information campaign in several languages to alert people that they can have their records expunged. The bill also regulates marijuana smoking under the Clean Indoor Air Act, which restricts tobacco smoking.

“This is clearly an issue of racial justice,” said Sen. Robert Jackson (D-Washington Heights). “I know this bill does not do as much as many of us want, but I am pleased to support expungement of criminal records as a first step.”

Bailey’s bill was introduced Sunday as a bill to legalize marijuana faltered in closed-door negotiations between Cuomo and legislative leaders. Six moderate Democratic senators on Long Island said they couldn’t support the bill because of concerns over public safety, noting that police have said there are no specific laws for driving while high and there is no police technology to prove it.

Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport) said the bill adopted Thursday allows possession of far too many joints and would result in more young people using marijuana at the risk of their health.

Meanwhile, several bills dealing with local Long Island issues hung in the balance as the legislative session wound down.

The Assembly approved measures to create state monitors for the Hempstead and Wyandanch school districts. The Senate had approved the bills earlier.

However, a bill to order a comprehensive review of the Hempstead Police Department — following a slew of public corruption indictments and convictions — faced longer odds, lawmakers said.

Similarly, a proposal to triple the number of video slot machines Suffolk Off-Track Betting Corp. is authorized to operate appeared unlikely to win approval.