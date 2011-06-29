Officials ID plane crash victims

WAPPINGER -- Authorities have released the names of the two New York men who died when their small plane crashed at a Hudson Valley airport.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old William Kluz of Poughkeepsie and 23-year-old Matthew Smith of Brewster in Putnam County were aboard the single-engine Cessna when it crashed around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in a field in the town of Wappinger, 65 miles north of New York City.

Deputies say Kluz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith died after being taken to St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

Officials said Wednesday they believe Kluz was piloting the plane when it went down on Dutchess County Airport property while practicing touch-and-go landings.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the accident. -- AP