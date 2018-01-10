TODAY'S PAPER
Oneidas will open new central New York casino March 1

The new casino in central New York operated by the Oneida Indians will feature 500 slot machines and 20 table games.

By The Associated Press
The Oneida Indians will open their third upstate New York casino March 1 in an increasingly crowded market.

The tribe said Wednesday the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport near Syracuse will open with 500 slot machines and 20 table games.

The new casino will be smaller than the Oneida's Turning Stone Resort Casino, which has 2,000 slots and table games in Verona, New York. The Oneidas also operate the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.

Several upstate New York casinos have opened in recent years and Resorts World Catskills is set to open next month northwest of New York City.

