New York Attorney General Letitia James has a message for football fans looking to place a bet on Sunday's Super Bowl — promises of "risk-free bets" and "$1,000 welcome offers" might sound good, but are far from true.

In a consumer alert Thursday, James said New Yorkers have been bombarded with misleading ads on social media and streaming sites since sports gambling in the state became legal last month. Some sites have claimed "$1,000 welcome offers," which James said sounds like free money but actually come with strings consumers may not understand.

"I urge all New Yorkers watching the Super Bowl and betting online for the first time to be careful — don’t let scammers game your gamble," James said. "Before placing a bet, do your research into the platform, read the fine print of the offer, and follow our other tips to avoid any red flags and keep the odds in your favor. Online sports betting companies that fumble their advertising to mislead New Yorkers can expect to hear from my office."

New York Inspector General Lucy Lang, meanwhile, issued a statement Thursday reminding fans that they have recourse if they have complaints about sports gambling sites.

"Mobile sports wagering has taken off in New York State and residents partaking in the gaming should know where to go if they have complaints about the various platforms, starting with the carrier," Lang said.

Anyone with complaints should first contact the site’s customer service department. If the matter is unresolved, fans should contact the New York State Gaming Commission at info@gaming.ny.gov.

As a final step, those with complaints should contact the Inspector General at inspector.general@ig.ny.gov. Fans can also file complaints online: ig.ny.gov/form/gaming-ig-complaint-form.