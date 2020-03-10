TODAY'S PAPER
NewsRegion/State

Coronavirus leads to delay in trial against opioid manufacturers

By The Washington Post
A major trial against opioid manufacturers and distributors in New York State has been postponed because of the coronavirus, according to the New York State attorney general’s office.

The trial between New York State and Nassau and Suffolk counties against opioid manufacturers and distributors was scheduled to begin March 20 in Central Islip.

The trial has been postponed indefinitely, but a person familiar with the order from New York State Administrative Judge Vito Caruso said it will most likely start again in April or May.

The upcoming trial has loomed large in settlement negotiations in a major federal case in Cleveland, where thousands of municipalities and American Indian tribes have sued companies up and down the opioid supply chain, as well as in cases brought by state attorneys general.

