ALBANY — New York’s top court is set to hear an appeal Thursday by a doctor believed to be the first in the state convicted of manslaughter for his opioid-prescribing practices.

Dr. Stan Li, who practiced in Queens, is asking the Court of Appeals to vacate his 2014 conviction on two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of two patients.

Li’s attorneys have argued that a doctor “cannot be convicted of a homicide for prescribing a controlled substance where, if taken as prescribed, the dose would not have been fatal,” according to court records.

They also contend there was legally insufficient evidence that his conduct was the direct cause of the deaths of Joseph Haeg and Nicholas Rappold in 2009.

Haeg, a 37-year-old Center Moriches man, and Rappold, 21, of Queens, died within days of receiving a pain prescription from Li.

Investigators found that Li, from 2008 through 2011, wrote more than 21,000 prescriptions for controlled substances, according to the court. More than half of them were for oxycodone and more than one-fourth were for Xanax.

Li also prescribed more than 2,500 pills to David Laffer, who shot four people to death in a Medford pharmacy in 2011, according to court testimony.

At his trial, an expert testified that Li’s files showed he prescribed painkillers without confirming a patient’s history and provided opioids in much higher doses than were reasonable.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A jury convicted Li not only of manslaughter but also six counts of criminal endangerment and 180 counts of illegal sales of prescriptions for controlled substances. He was given a sentence of 10-20 years in prison; he currently is an inmate at a Hudson Valley state penitentiary.

A midlevel appeals court upheld his conviction. The Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments beginning at 2 p.m.

In a brief Li’s attorneys filed for the court’s review, they argued his patients never followed his instructions for taking painkillers.

“None of the patients named in the indictment were completely compliant with (Li’s) instructions on taking the medications,” Raymond Belair, one of the doctor’s lawyers, wrote. “All the patients who testified against him admitted ... (Li) tried to get them to reduce or stop their reliance on the subject medications.”

Further, Belair argued state law has no provision for charging someone with manslaughter for the sale of a dangerous drug that results in another person’s death.