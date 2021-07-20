TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
State reaches settlement with opioid distributors

State Attorney General Letitia James speaks to reporters

State Attorney General Letitia James speaks to reporters outside the Touro Law Center on June 29. Credit: James Carbone

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY – New York has reached a settlement with three of the nation’s largest opioid distributors that will net the state $1.1 billion, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

New York’s agreement with Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson is part of negotiations the opioid companies are finalizing this week with multiple states. Unlike other states, New York now has a signed agreement with the distributors, James' office said. The agreement will remove the companies from an ongoing opioid trial underway in a state court in Suffolk County.

The $1.1 billion will go to drug abatement programs, James said, not the state’s general fund. It is the largest money recovery for the state in her tenure. Earlier this month, multiple states settled a lawsuit with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma which netted New York $200 million.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

