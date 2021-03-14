Pelosi: Cuomo should 'look inside his heart' to make decision

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should "look inside his heart" and decide whether to resign, as top-ranking Democrats closed ranks around the embattled governor.

Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment from women who used to work for the state. Cuomo has denied allegations of groping, inappropriate touching and making advances, but has apologized for the tone of his remarks.

In an interview with ABC's "This Week," Pelosi said, "What these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious charges." Cuomo said Friday he will not resign and bow to "cancel culture," as resignation calls from Democratic lawmakers poured in.

Referring to Attorney General Letitia James' ongoing probe, Pelosi said: "I have confidence in the attorney general of New York. She has called for I think [an] expeditious investigation, and again, with all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said."

Asked if Cuomo should resign, Pelosi said: "I think we should see the results of the [investigation], but he may decide, and that was, hopefully, this result will be soon, and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart — he loves New York — to see if he can govern effectively."

Pelosi's remarks came during an interview with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos. Last week, New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, said Cuomo should resign, as did 15 members of the state's House delegation.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a longtime adversary, continued to call for Cuomo's resignation Sunday morning.

Speaking on "Face the Nation," de Blasio said of Cuomo: "He doesn't have any credibility."

"He should resign right now, because he's holding up our effort to fight COVID. He's literally in the way of us saving lives right now."

He said he believed Cuomo will "try to hold out" but resign just as the State Legislature would vote to impeach him.

He said Cuomo had run an "imperial governorship."

With Vera Chinese