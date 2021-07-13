New Yorkers should be on the lookout for a text message phishing scheme used to update personal information from a current driver’s license, state officials said Monday.

The texts reference "the Secretary of State NY Drivers License Facility and tells recipients they are required to update their data for their current NY Drivers License," said officials with the state Consumer Protection Division.

The phishing texts are designed to steal personal data or sensitive information to commit identity theft or trick recipients into installing a computer or a mobile device with malicious software, the state Division of Consumer Protection and the Department of Motor Vehicles said in news release.

"Anyone who received such a text message should delete it right away," the release said.

Never click on links sent in a text message from an unverified source, officials said, and avoid texting personal information or posting sensitive information online.

Officials with the division were unavailable for comment Monday night. In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people about cybercriminals pretending they're from the CDC and asking recipients to click on a link for directions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At the time, state Attorney General Letitia James' office warned of phishing scams including phony medical cures, investment scams, and fraudulent charities.

More information on the scams is available on the state Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page at https://its.ny.gov/resources, or the state Division of Consumer Protection Phishing Scam Prevention Tips page at https://dos.ny.gov/identity-theft-prevention-and-mitigation-program.