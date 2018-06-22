TODAY'S PAPER
NY man finds rattlesnake under hood of car

A snake gets cozy on the battery of

A snake gets cozy on the battery of a man's car in upstate Hancock earlier this month. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via AP

By The Associated Press
HANCOCK — An upstate New York man trying to jump-start his car was greeted by an unusual sound coming from his engine — the rattle of a venomous timber rattlesnake.

The man says the snake slithered across the engine block and curled up on the battery as he opened the hood of the car earlier this month in rural Hancock, on the Pennsylvania border about 115 miles northwest of New York City. State environmental conservation police officers were called to remove the reptile.

Lt. Nate Ver Hague untangled the snake's tail from the engine as Officer Mark Vencak carefully pulled it from the vehicle.

They released it nearby, next to several large boulders, which state wildlife experts described as "a much more snake-appropriate habitat."

