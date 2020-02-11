ALBANY — Two state legislators have proposed a measure to require real estate brokers to undergo training to prevent discriminatory practices, a direct response to a recent Newsday investigation centered on realty practices on Long Island.

Sponsored by Sen. James Skoufis (D-Woodbury) and Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights), the bill would mandate licensees to take training including, “courses on the legacy of segregation, unequal treatment, the historic lack of access to housing opportunity experienced by disadvantaged groups.”

They formally introduced the bill on Monday.

This is the second piece of legislation submitted following the Newsday series "Long Island Divided," published last fall. The series found evidence of widespread unequal treatment of minority homebuyers in Nassau and Suffolk counties. An earlier bill would suspend or revoke a realtor’s license for violating NY human rights law.

Also, investigations have been launched by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and the state Senate.

In a memo accompanying their bill, Jean-Pierre and Skoufis said the Newsday report “revealed that Long Island's dominant residential brokering firms appeared to be helping to solidify racial separations.”

The New York State Association of Realtors didn’t comment immediately. At a Senate hearing in December, the association's president said he was “appalled” by the findings of the investigation and offered to work with the state to “be part of the solution moving forward.”