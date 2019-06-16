ALBANY – Negotiations through the weekend have brought all sides closer to a deal that would legalize marijuana for adults in New York, an administration official said Sunday.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. The legislative session is scheduled to end Wednesday, but a deal could be rushed to the floor as late as Wednesday evening. Cuomo would have to order a “message of the necessity” and the Legislature would have to accept it to suspend the constitution’s requirement that the public get three days’ public review of all bills.

There was no immediate comment from the Senate or Assembly.

The official wouldn’t say what issue may have gained support over Saturday night’s long bout of closed-door talks between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and leaders of the Democratic majorities of the Senate and Assembly.

But one of the biggest sticking points was the effort by several legislators to make sure the heavily regulated marijuana industry would benefit poor neighborhoods with racial minorities, the groups that were most targeted in criminal enforcement of marijuana laws. Large corporations, some of them in the tobacco industry, have shown interest in a New York marijuana market.

Another obstacle to passage has been concern by Long Island’s six Democratic senators about the law enforcement and health ramifications of legalizing marijuana for recreational use by adults 21 years old and older.

The legalization of marijuana that was a popular issue for Democrats in the 2016 elections has proved difficult to craft into a bill that could gain agreement by the Legislature and Cuomo.

The governor had included it in his budget proposal. Inclusion in the budget deal adopted April 1 could have provided political cover for legislators who could say they opposed the issue, but were constrained to vote for the overall budget. Legislative leaders had wanted to hold hearings and further discuss the issue before agreeing to a bill.

Critical to the political calculus are the six Long Island senators. They tend to be more moderate and represent more moderate districts than the New York City Democrats who are pushing for the legalization of marijuana.

State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs, the long time Nassau County party leader, has warned that if marijuana is legalized along with another progressive measure – allowing immigrants in the U.S. illegally to obtain driver’s licenses – then Democrats could lose those Long Island seats in 2020, which could cause Democrats to lose control of the Senate.

Senate Republicans are opposed to legalizing marijuana as well as the driver's license proposals, which continues to be an issue in closed-door negotiatons, the administration official said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, both Democrats, have said they will pursue an opt-out legislation if the state legalizes recreational marijuana. Suffolk’s opt-out has a sunset provision that would make marijuana legal after a year unless the county legislature votes to continue the ban.