Amid a national gun-control debate, New York State's "red flag" law goes into effect Saturday.

It allows law enforcement, school officials and families to ask a court to order the seizure of firearms from people considered to be dangerous.

Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who signed the "red flag" legislation in February, said in a statement Saturday: "The scourge of gun violence and mass shootings plaguing the United States in recent years is only getting worse, and it is fueled in part by Washington's failure to keep deadly firearms out of the hands of people who threaten violence against others."

State lawmakers who support the measure emphasize that law enforcement will not take away guns without due procedure. Any petition must be accompanied by evidence of risk. A hearing will then determine whether a protection order is issued keeping a person from owning or purchasing a weapon for up to one year. A gun owner may appeal.

"Nearly half of all perpetrators of mass shootings exhibit warning signs before the shooting; this new law will help keep guns away from those dangerous people in the first place and prevent needless tragedies," Cuomo said in the statement.

Opponents say the law curtails the rights of law-abiding citizens.

A total of 17 states and the District of Columbia have similar laws.

Cuomo called for a national "red flag" law to be enacted immediately. "Lives depend on it," he said.