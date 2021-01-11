Lester W. Young Jr., a Brooklyn educator with more than 50 years' experience, on Monday became the first African American to lead the state's Board of Regents since its founding in 1784.

Young, elected unanimously by the 17-member Regents board, noted that he takes over the state's education policy panel during a critical time — when the COVID-19 pandemic has "upended school systems around the world." In coming months, the board will grapple with a wide range of controversies, including state testing and high school graduation standards.

Regents this week also are interviewing candidates for the permanent post of state education commissioner. The interim commissioner, Betty Rosa of the Bronx, commented that the selection of an African American as chancellor, or chairman, of the Regents board represents a win for race relations.

"Another barrier broken, another step in the march toward equality," said Rosa, who preceded Young as chancellor and is widely considered a front-runner in the search for a permanent commissioner.

Roger Tilles of Manhasset, who represents Long Island on the Regents board, said Young has done "an amazing job" since his initial appointment to the board in 2008. Jolene DiBrango, executive vice president of the New York State United Teachers union, described the new chancellor as "the right choice" to deal not only with effects of the pandemic, but also with continuing inequities in the public education system.

In his half-century of educational work, Young served first as a teacher and guidance counselor in New York City, then later in a wide range of administrative positions at both regional and state levels. He was principal of PS 183 in Brooklyn, which was recognized as a school of excellence by the U.S. Department of Education.

From 1988 to 1993, Young was an assistant and associate commissioner of the New York State Department of Education. In 1993, he returned to Brooklyn, where he was appointed superintendent of a community school district and later senior superintendent for four districts.

After retiring in 2004, Young served four terms as a state Regent at Large for the state. He co-chairs a Regents committee monitoring elementary and secondary education, and led in the establishment of a statewide My Brother's Keeper program that focuses on mentoring of young minority males.