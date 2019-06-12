ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday he'll sign a sweeping rent regulations bill the State Legislature plans to approve Friday.

Among the key elements, lawmakers say the new law will eliminate “vacancy decontrol,” the means by which landlords can get apartments deregulated, according to officials briefed on the agreement. That would put an end to the process that has been in place for 25 years and has caused 300,000 or more apartments to go out of rent control and into the open market.

The deal on rent also gives municipalities an option to participate in rent control if it deems there is a housing “emergency,” based on less than 5 percent of apartments being available and other triggers. It also will limit rent increases tied to capital and individual apartment improvements and eliminate a provision that permitted landlords to increase rent by 20 percent any time a vacancy occurred.

Importantly, it will make the laws permanent, another major victory for tenant groups. Previously, the law would be set to expire every few years — guaranteeing a regular political fight in Albany, replete with lots of lobbying and campaign contributions to lawmakers.

Cuomo had sparred with his fellow Democrats over rent in recent weeks, voicing doubts the Senate and Assembly would act on a comprehensive bill. He even said he was not negotiating with legislators but would sign any rent bill they could advance.

"I believe this is the best tenant protections they will pass and I will sign it," the governor said Wednesday at a State Capitol news conference.