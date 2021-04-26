TODAY'S PAPER
NY legislators to OK bill to extend eviction moratorium to Aug. 31

View of the New York state Senate Chamber

View of the New York state Senate Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session at the state Capitol, Jan. 6, in Albany. Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY — The state Senate and Assembly will vote Wednesday to extend a pandemic-driven anti-eviction bill to Aug. 31, officials said Monday.

Currently, the moratorium is slated to end Saturday. The extension would cover residential and commercial tenants, according to the bill.

The legislation would build on a moratorium first imposed in an executive order by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last year. In December, the Legislature and Cuomo codified the order into state law and extended it to May 1.

The Aug. 31 date was selected because it corresponds with a rent relief initiative authorized in April as part of the state budget.

Under that program, lawmakers allocated $2.4 billion for rent relief to cover up to 15 months of expenses for tenants who suffered a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Check back for updates on this story.

