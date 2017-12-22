Road work is suspended and many closed lanes under construction are open on highways and bridges beginning Friday morning to ease holiday weekend traffic, state officials said.

The suspension is occurring during peak holiday travel times — this weekend until 6 a.m. Tuesday and beginning again next Friday at 6 a.m. until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

The goal is to provide easier travel for residents and visitors. Some construction work behind permanent barriers or for emergency repairs may be done, officials said.

New York State Thruway Authority acting Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll noted in a statement that “the tens of thousands of motorists that will use the Thruway to get to their destinations this year won’t be slowed by road construction.”

The New York State Thruway Authority will also continue its 47-year tradition of offering free coffee and hot tea to travelers at all 27 travel plazas along the thruway from 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 7 a.m. New Year’s morning to promote safe and alert driving.

To check road conditions to their destination, travelers can dial 511 or log onto 511ny.org before departing. The service provides free links to air and transit information.

