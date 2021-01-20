TODAY'S PAPER
3 National Guard members die in Rochester-area helicopter crash

By The Associated Press
Print

Mendon, N.Y. — Three members of the National Guard died Wednesday after a helicopter they were on crashed in Mendon, near upstate Rochester, according to a statement by the National Guard.

The New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Rochester International Airport was on a routine training mission when it crashed, according to the statement.

The helicopter was assigned to the 171st General Support Aviation Battalion in Rochester.

The helicopter crashed in the 1300 block of West Bloomfield Road, between Cheesecake Factory Road and Boughton Hill Road at 6:32 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a Wednesday night news conference.

Flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of the three members of the National Guard, according to a statement by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

