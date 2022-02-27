New York State on Sunday joined governments across the world in issuing penalties to Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine.

The United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to put in place sanctions on the Russian financial sector, and, for the first time, restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking during a news conference Sunday in Albany, said New York would divest state money from Russian businesses until the federal government lifts its sanctions.

The governor signed an executive order directing the state comptroller’s office to review state investments and purchases and ensure that anything related to companies headquartered in Russia, or Russian state-sponsored entities, ceased immediately. The state will also refrain from future investments, she said.

"This is a strong statement," Hochul said shortly before signing the executive order. "It is a statement of our priorities. It's a statement of our values."

Hochul noted that New York has the largest population of Ukrainians in America as well as a larger economy than Russia, giving it unique economic leverage against the Russian government. When asked if New York would consider seizing assets of Russian oligarchs Hochul only said the state was "looking at all of our options."

It is not clear what kind of effect the restrictions could have on Russian President Vladimir Putin who on Sunday announced he was putting nuclear forces on high alert in response to what he called "aggressive statements" from NATO powers and the sanctions issued by the West.

But state Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Nyack), who on Thursday said he had planned to introduce a bill calling for similar actions to those included in Hochul’s executive order, noted New York should not do business with a state that violates international law.

"New York State does not invest in or support companies that do business in North Korea or Iran, and Vladimir Putin’s reckless actions have now put Russia in the company of these rogue nations," Reichlin-Melnick wrote in a statement Thursday.

With AP