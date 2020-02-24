ALBANY — A new poll shows New York Democrats are embracing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as well as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the top contenders to take on Republican President Donald Trump.

The Siena Research Institute poll found Sanders favored by 25% of New York Democrats polled. The result comes after Sanders had placed third in Siena’s November poll of Democratic candidates and was dropping in popularity. In that November poll, former Vice President Joe Biden had opened up a 10-point lead.

Monday’s poll was released after Sanders’ win in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, which cemented his front-runner status — for now.

In Monday’s poll, Sanders was followed by 21% of support from New York Democrats for Bloomberg. The span, however, is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 6.6 points.

Biden was favored by 13% of New York Democrats followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was selected by 11% of Democrats polled.

Biden is supported by much of the Democratic establishment including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, although Cuomo hasn’t yet made a formal endorsement. Cuomo shared the stage with the former Delaware senator several times when Biden was the front-runner.

“I haven’t endorsed anyone in the race,” Cuomo said Monday when asked about Biden. He said, however, that he hasn’t soured on Biden. “I’m right where I’ve been. I’m nowhere different than where I have been.”

Cuomo said he doesn’t see Sanders’ recent success as evidence that a more progressive wing is winning out over the Democratic establishment.

“It’s still early,” Cuomo said.

In Nevada and in the New York poll, Sanders was attracting the youth vote.

“Bernie is trouncing with younger voters and Mike has a commanding lead with older voters,” said Steven Greenberg of the Siena College poll.

In a head-to-head contest with Republican President Donald Trump, the poll found all the Democratic candidates would win in heavily Democratic New York. Bloomberg led the pack at 58%-33% over Trump, but Bloomberg was in a statistical dead heat with the other Democratic challengers. Bloomberg, however, attracted more Republicans and more voters not enrolled in a political party than the other Democrats, which is a key part of his platform.

“This is more of a snapshot of Democrats than pre-election poll since it is likely that South Carolina and Super Tuesday will significantly reduce the size of the field; and this poll did not look at likely primary voters,” Greenberg said.

Super Tuesday is March 3 and will include voting in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats living abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

New York’s primary is April 28.

Sanders won big in Nevada on Saturday and, after his wins of the popular vote in Iowa and New Hampshire, he enters Super Tuesday as the party’s front-runner.

The poll questioned 658 registered voters Feb. 16-20. It had an overall margin of error of 4.5 points and a 6.6-point margin of error for questions asked only of Democrats.