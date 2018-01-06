Residents experiencing excessive delivery delays or potential price gouging related to propane delivery should contact the state attorney general’s office, according to a news release sent out by his office Saturday.

“No New Yorkers should have to freeze in this weather, and my office is looking into cases of unacceptable delivery delays and potential price gouging,” Eric T. Schneiderman said. “Any New Yorker being overcharged or left in the cold without propane should contact my office immediately.”

Schneiderman also is urging consumers to investigate options they have for heating their homes during the winter months. Fuel oil and propane prices can vary significantly from supplier to supplier, the news release said. Prices can also fluctuate dramatically throughout the heating season, the release said. Schneiderman also advises that consumers considering entering into fuel oil and propane contracts for the season should make sure they understand all of the terms and conditions in the agreement, including any fees or charges for deliveries, minimum purchase requirements or other conditions, the news release said.

The state attorney general’s number is 518-776-2000 or file a complaint online at ag.ny.gov/price-gouging-complaint-form