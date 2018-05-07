ALBANY — The New Yorker magazine reported Monday that four women are accusing state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman of subjecting them to non-consensual physical violence.

The magazine, which interviewed the four women, said the accusers allege that Schneiderman — a vocal supporter of the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment campaign — “repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.”

In a statement sent to Newsday, Schneiderman denied the allegations, saying: “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

Two of the women, identified as Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, went on the record with The New Yorker because they said they wanted to protect other women.

They categorized the behavior as “assault” and said they sought medical attention after being slapped and choked. They accused Schneiderman of threatening to kill them if they broke up with him.

Two other women talked to The New Yorker but asked to remain anonymous because they said they feared reprisals.