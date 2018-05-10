Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, the special prosecutor investigating assault allegations made against former State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, pledged Thursday to conduct a thorough, fair and swift probe.

Singas, tapped by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday to lead the investigation, called the allegations “extremely disturbing and very troubling.” She was joined at a news conference by Cuomo, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Schneiderman on Monday announced his resignation after an article in The New Yorker magazine detailed abuse allegations against him from four women.

“We will treat this case the same as we do all cases,” Singas said. “There will be no stone unturned.”

Charges, if lodged, could run the gamut from violations to misdemeanors to felonies — harassment, assault, sexual assault and obstruction of breathing, to name a few.

“I will look at the facts. We will gather the evidence. We will look at the applicable laws,” Singas said.

Cuomo called Singas “extraordinarily qualified” to lead the probe.

“First we want the people of the state to know that no one is above the law,” Cuomo said. “And the law will be justly and swiftly prosecuted. The law is the law and everyone is subject to the law, and that includes the former attorney general.”

Cuomo said he believed Schneiderman “disgraced” and “dishonored” the office.

Sini will assist Singas in the investigation. According to The New Yorker article, a woman accused Schneiderman of slapping her in 2016 at a Hamptons house. Sini had announced an investigation Tuesday into Schneiderman before Singas’ appointment.

While I appreciate the support of those those who have encouraged me to run for New York State Attorney General, I am committed to continuing my important work as Nassau County DA. — Madeline Singas (@madelinesingas) May 9, 2018 Statement of Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas: pic.twitter.com/sYpHzr2csa — Nassau County DA (@NassauDA) May 9, 2018

“No one is above the law, even those individuals who placed their hand on a Bible and sweared to uphold it,” Sini said.

The three top prosecutors vowed to work together.

Vance had said his office would investigate the allegations, but Cuomo had waved him off and said Vance had a conflict of interest. Schneiderman had been investigating why Vance’s office had not brought harassment charges against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. An Italian model had pressed charges against him.

“I have total confidence in him and the office,” Cuomo said of Vance. “Perceptions matter. And I don’t want any perception of a conflict of interest. Emotions are high.”

Cuomo wrote in the letter to Singas and acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood,“There can be no suggestion of any possibility of the reality or appearance of any conflict or anything less than a full, complete and unbiased investigation. The victims deserve nothing less. He said Singas’ probe would “displace and supersede the jurisdiction” of Vance’s office.

Vance, in a letter to Cuomo on Tuesday, said: “However, the only potential conflict here is one of your creation: your recent directive that the AG’s office review, among other things, a 2015 investigation of Harvey Weinstein by my office and the NYPD.”

At the news conference Thursday Vance said, “I stand with my DA partners.”

He said he was “frustrated when the ground rules changed,” but “I completely understand the governor’s decision.”