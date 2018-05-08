ALBANY — Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating accusations of physical abuse against state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, despite the difficult history between the two men.

“Our office has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman,” said Danny Frost, director of communications for Vance. He would provide no more details.

Vance’s move could open him up to questions about conflict of interest, given that he himself had previously been under investigation by Schneiderman over his handling of sexual harassment claims against Harvey Weinstein, the now-disgraced Hollywood producer.

In March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed Schneiderman to examine Vance’s actions in the Weinstein case. Specifically, Vance had been criticized for being slow to act on reports stemming from a 2015 incident involving Weinstein and an Italian model.

Schneiderman immediately accepted the case. At the time, he said in a statement: “We are deeply familiar with Weinstein’s years of egregious sexual abuse, and recently filed a civil rights lawsuit against him alleging severe and persistent abuse of employees at the Weinstein Co.”

Cuomo on Tuesday morning expressed the view that while there were several district attorneys across the state who could investigate Schneiderman, Vance probably wouldn’t be among them.

“There is a complication with the district attorney of Manhattan, Cy Vance,” Cuomo said.

Any investigation of Schneiderman would have to be beyond reproach, and that would be difficult given the history between Schneiderman and Vance, Cuomo said. “So that is a potential complication,” he said.

Schneiderman announced his resignation Monday night, effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, after The New Yorker reported accusations by four women that the Democrat had assaulted them during sex. Although no formal complaint has apparently been lodged, Cuomo said several district attorneys would have jurisdiction because the incidents, as described in the magazine, took place in different counties — including Manhattan.

Cuomo, who has the power to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Schneiderman, said the statements by Schneiderman’s accusers in the magazine article should force a criminal probe.

“I think the article was graphic and definitive in reporting the statements, the acts, and the behavior and the corroboration,” said Cuomo, who once handled domestic violence cases as an assistant district attorney. “I thought it was a very powerful and damning set of facts.”