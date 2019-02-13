ALBANY — State legislators, in their first hearing on sexual harassment in 27 years, made it clear Wednesday that they plan more enforcement of preventive measures and more protection for workers ranging from from corporate interns to farmworkers.

Legislators and advocates also said the sexual harassment law passed last year after private negotiations between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and three male legislative leaders came up short of what survivors said is needed.

“We came together because four men in a room hung a ‘mission accomplished’ sign last year on legislation that was rammed through the budget process without meaningfully consulting with key experts, and also with those of us who have experienced harassment and reported harassment,” said Eliyanna Kaiser, a founder of the Sexual Harassment Working Group of survivors of sexual harassment, many of whom worked in state government.

Cuomo said he’s on board with another, tougher law. “I will sign any law they can pass,” he said Tuesday.

In Wednesday’s hearing, several legislators focused on enforcement. Although the law passed last year requires companies and governments to have sexual harassment policies, training, and a way to report sexual harassment, the state Labor Department doesn’t require that companies prove they have done so, said Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

“We do not enforce the regulations right now; we do education,” Reardon said.

“There doesn’t seem to be clarity on enforcement,” said Assemb. Catalina Cruz (D-Queens), who sought data on sexual harassment cases. “Do we have the numbers? Survivors deserve to know they are being heard and part of that is data information . . . right now, what I hear is no one knows anything and everyone is pointing fingers.”

Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) said she wants to require the Department of Labor to follow up with employers to make sure the provided they annual training required under law. “There’s no follow through,” Ramos said. “What’s stopping you from identifying the bad actors and creating a registry?”

Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) said enforcement and follow-up of state requirements is critical because she knows many workers simply flip through power point slides on their computer, or let an instructional video play unwatched, then share the codes with co-workers as evidence they completed the training.

“If there are things you want us to do, we would certainly entertain it,” Reardon said.

Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) noted the current law lacks a central phone number to call and an independent investigator to report harassment. The Assembly has such an investigator.

In addition: