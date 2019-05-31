ALBANY — The State Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have reached an agreement to significantly strengthen the state’s sexual harassment laws for the workplace by no longer requiring that harassment be “severe or pervasive,” Senate officials say.

The “severe or pervasive” standard, which had been established in a court ruling, had derailed many sexual harassment claims and prevented others from being filed, supporters of the effort said.

“I know we will be passing that bill,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Friday during public radio’s “Capitol Pressroom.”

She referred to a bill sponsored by Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx), which is identical to a bill in the Assembly sponsored by Assemb. Aravella Simotas (D-Queens).

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said that the governor previously had proposed eliminating the "severe and pervasive" standard and that he will sign the bill once it passes, which could be as early as next week.

The legislative session is scheduled to end June 19. Although a sexual harassment law was passed last year as a result of closed-door negotiations between Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and then-Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, many progressive Democrats called the bill weak and criticized the process for excluding any woman leader in the final negotiations.

In May 2018 Newsday reported that records showed nearly 1,200 sexual harassment complaints from the private sector were upheld from 2010 to 2017, but a long-standing court ruling that required the behavior to be “severe or pervasive” led to the rejection of many other claims.