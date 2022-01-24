Sheldon Silver, former Assembly speaker, dies at 77

ALBANY — Longtime Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver died in prison Monday, according to friend and former Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg. Silver was 77.

Silver died at Otisville Correctional Facility, where he had been serving time after a 2020 corruption conviction. He had been treated for cancer and recently had back surgery at a federal prison hospital in Massachusetts.

While he was Assembly speaker from 1994 through 2015, Silver drew praise from liberal Democrats for his progressive legislative wins, including record school aid increases, expanding pre-Kindergarten, and civil rights legislation. He scored progressive victories even during the 12 years he faced off against Republican George Pataki and a solid Republican majority in the Senate.

His lower Manhattan district included the World Trade Center when the Twin Towers were hit on Sept. 11, 2001. He said ground zero was visible from his apartment, and he worked with Pataki and the Senate to pour funding into the renewal of lower Manhattan after the attacks.

"I served 25 years with this man and I knew his heart," Weisenberg told Newsday. "Here was a man who had a death sentence after spending more than half his lifetime in public service …. He made a mistake and he paid his price."

Silver had been convicted of using his powerful post to illegally collect fees of nearly $4 million in a scheme that involved securing state funds for a cancer research center and real estate deals.