ALBANY — Most New Yorkers say opening schools completely poses too great a risk of spreading COVID-19, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The Siena College poll — published the day many schools are opening around the state — found 62% of those surveyed are uneasy about starting school and believe a full reopening poses too many risks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, 32% said the negative effect of not opening schools is too great on students and families and schools must reopen while mitigating risk.

The findings are similar about higher education: 66% said colleges should use only remote/online education rather than bringing students back for the fall semester: 27% disagreed.

The unease about schools was mirrored in other poll findings: Large majorities said they still don’t feel comfortable dining at restaurants indoors, going to a movie or bowling alley, or working out at a gym.

Siena poll director Don Levy said the survey shows New Yorkers are still skeptical about returning to normal activities right now.

“As schools across New York grapple with whether to or how to open in the fall, by nearly two to one, New Yorkers say completely opening schools runs too great a risk,” Levy said in a statement issued with the poll.

“Offered a middle ground, the hybrid model in which only some students come in each day, class size is limited and online instruction is part of the education process, one-third of New Yorkers support a hybrid approach,” Levy said. “But even with the option of schools using a hybrid approach, 46 percent still support keeping the schools closed for now and providing remote instruction as best as teachers can to all students.”

Among other poll findings: