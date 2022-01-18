ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended her polling edge over her Democratic primary rivals six months into her administration, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Siena College Research Institute poll found Hochul was supported by 46% of registered Democratic voters, or nearly four times more than the support for her nearest potential rival in the June primary.

Support for Hochul increased 10 percentage points since December after state Attorney General Letitia James on Dec. 9 ended her campaign for the Democratic nomination this year. James had the support of 18% of Democrats in a Dec. 7 Siena poll compared with 36% for Hochul.

In Tuesday’s poll, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was supported by 12% of Democrats; New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams had 11%; and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Glen Cove had the support of 6% of Democrats.

It’s a big week for Hochul. She presents her first state budget Tuesday, which will reveal how she intends to pay for her top priorities this election year. The filings for her campaign fundraising and spending also could be released Tuesday by the state Board of Elections. The strength of her fundraising will help determine the amount of support she has among top Democratic donors as the June primary approaches.

"It appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor," said Steven Greenberg of the Siena poll. "James is out of the race. Williams and Suozzi are unknown to half of Democrats. A potential opponent, de Blasio, is viewed unfavorably by more Democrats than view him favorably."

Hochul is much better known to Democrats statewide than her primary opponents. The poll found that while 25% of Democrats said they didn’t know enough about Hochul or had no opinion about her, 62% said they didn’t know enough about Suozzi and 59% said they didn’t know enough about Williams to form opinions about them. Seventeen percent of Democrats said they didn’t know enough about de Blasio, who served two terms as New York City’s mayor, but most Democrats also had an unfavorable view of him, according to the poll.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor," said Steven Greenberg of the Siena poll. "James is out of the race. Williams and Suozzi are unknown to half of Democrats. A potential opponent, de Blasio, is viewed unfavorably by more Democrats than view him favorably."

The poll shows Hochul’s focus on official and campaign events mostly in New York City and its suburbs appears to have paid off for the Buffalo native.

The poll found Hochul had 40% of support among Democrats in New York City, whose voters usually dominates the party primary, 40% of the support of Democrats on Long Island and in the northern suburbs, and 65% of the support of upstate Democrats.

De Blasio, Williams and Suozzi didn’t reach 20% of the support in any of the regions.

The poll also found continued support for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of Brooklyn as he faces reelection this year. Schumer was seen favorably by 51% of New York Democrats while he was seen unfavorably by 38%. That’s about the same favorability rating he held in the poll since February 2021

The poll questioned 417 registered Democrats from Jan. 9 through Thursday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.