ALBANY — A majority of New York voters support impeaching President Donald Trump, though the issue is sharply divided along party lines, according to a survey released Tuesday.

In a heavily Democratic state, the Siena College poll found 55 percent of voters who were surveyed supported impeaching the Republican president and “removing him from office.” Thirty-eight percent were opposed.

In a related question, New Yorkers, by a 62-34 count, agreed with the statement that Congress “is justified in conducting an impeachment investigation of President Trump regarding the Ukraine issue.”

Notably, independent voters, while split on the question of removing Trump, strongly backed Congress’ ability to investigate.

The House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry following a complaint from a whistleblower that Trump and his associates pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate one of his potential Democratic rivals in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The inquiry, now underway, is touching on whether Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to prod it to damage the former Democratic vice president, and whether the White House sought to cover up details of a July phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Siena survey found voters’ views on impeachment run along party lines.

Democrats support impeachment, 79 percent to 13 percent. Republicans oppose it, 81-14. But Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York by an almost 2-1 ratio, which is why the majority of those surveyed favors impeachment.

Siena poll spokesman Steve Greenberg called the results “not particularly surprising.”

Independents lean slightly toward impeachment, 49-47.

Independents sided more decidedly with Democrats when asked if an investigation is warranted. About 57 percent of independents said yes, while 39 percent said no.

“So, while partisans are squarely in their respective corners, independents look more like Democrats on the investigation and actions taken by the president,” Greenberg said. “But independents are not yet convinced that impeachments is the way to proceed.”

Broken down by region, New York City voters supported impeachment, 65-38. Upstate voters too supported it, 49-43. Suburban voters — which includes Long Island and four Hudson Valley counties — are nearly split, with 48 percent opposing impeachment and 47 percent supporting.

Turning to the 2020 field, Siena found Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has moved into a tie with Biden among New York Democrats. Each received 21 percent — Biden dropped 1 percentage point from last month, while Warren gained 4.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received 16 percent. California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg each received 4 percent.

The statewide survey of 742 registered voters was conducted Oct. 6-10. It has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points, which means the answer to a question could vary that much higher or lower. For the Democratic field, 340 enrolled Democrats responded and the question has a margin of error of 6.5 percentage points.