ALBANY — A new poll shows a dip in the majority of New York voters who support removing President Donald Trump from office through the continuing impeachment proceedings.

The Siena College Research Institute found that most voters in the state dominated by Democrats still want the Republican president removed from office by a 52-44 percent margin. That’s down, however, from a 57-36 percent margin a month ago, before televised impeachment hearings began.

Key to the change are voters who identify themselves as not belonging to a political party. Divided last month, those voters now oppose impeachment and removal from office by a 59-37 percent margin. The poll also found voters under 35 years old who had strongly supported impeachment a month ago are now divided on the question.

Part of the reason appears to be the view of the impeachment hearings. In last month’s poll, 8 percent of these voters not enrolled in a party felt the impeachment inquiry was fair. This month that view flipped, with 8 percent saying the inquiry is a partisan attack, said Steven Greenberg of the Siena poll.

While 52 percent of all New York voters polled support removing Trump from office, the partisan divide is deep. The poll found 78 percent of Democrats support removing Trump, while 81 percent of Republicans oppose it.

Overall, though, Trump remains hugely unpopular among New York voters dominated by Democrats, with a 65-32 percent unfavorable view of the Republican.

In New York among Democratic voters, former Vice President Joe Biden has the support of 24 percent of those polled, up from 21 percent a month ago. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped to 14 percent of support from 21 percent a month ago. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped to 13 percent, from 16 percent a month ago, according to the poll. All of those changes, however, are within the poll's margin of error and represent little if any statistically significant change.

The poll questioned 797 registered voters from Nov. 12 through Monday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points. The question that polled only Democrats — 380 of them — had a margin of error of 5.7 points.