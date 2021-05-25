Cuomo nominates Nassau DA Singas for Court of Appeals

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday nominated Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas to fill one of two vacancies on New York’s top court.

Cuomo nominated Singas, a Democrat who resides in Manhasset, to fill a spot on the seven-member bench in June, when Judge Leslie Stein retires. If confirmed by the State Senate, Singas, who turns 55 in June, would serve a 14-year term.

"As District Attorney, Singas has championed access to justice for all, including creation of an Immigrant Affairs Office to focus on crimes against immigrants," Cuomo’s office said in a statement announcing the nomination. "She dedicated unprecedented resources to restorative justice work through the creation of the Community Partnership Program to match those in need of services with the tools they need to better integrate back to the community post-incarceration."

The Democratic governor also nominated Anthony Cannataro, 55, a civil court administrative judge in New York City, to fill the other Court of Appeals vacancy created earlier this year with the death of Judge Paul Feinman.

If Singas is confirmed, she would be the second district attorney currently on the Court of Appeals. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore formerly served as Westchester County district attorney.

Under DiFiore, the court has moved in a more conservative direction than her recent predecessors, especially as measured by outcomes in criminal cases, according to reviews by Newsday and court analysts.

Singas was first elected Nassau’s top prosecutor in November 2015 and reelected in 2019. Previously, she had served as an assistant district attorney in Nassau and Queens counties. She earned a law degree from Fordham University.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cannataro, if confirmed, would become the second openly gay person to serve on New York's top court. The judge he would succeed, Feinman, was the first.

"Judge Cannataro brings to the Court significant and rich experience as a respected judge and former clerk to the Court of Appeals," Scott M. Karson, president of the New York State Bar Association, said. "His historic nomination as the second LGTBQ+ justice on the Court of Appeals underscores the principle that all New Yorkers are equal under the law and improves public confidence in the law. We commend the governor on an inspired choice."