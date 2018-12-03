NEW YORK — New York City's emergency management chief is still on the job, despite reports he was fired over his handling of an early-season snow storm.

Multiple news reports Monday said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito was fired Friday by a deputy mayor.

If he was axed, though, Esposito didn't show it.

A spokesman for the Office of Emergency Management said he was in the office working Monday afternoon.

Esposito, a former high-ranking police official, took calls from several reporters saying as far as he knew, he was still in charge.

Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled a weekly appearance on a local public affairs television show and refused to answer questions as reports of Esposito's ouster swirled.

Esposito has been in the post since 2014.