NewsRegion/State

Confusion in NYC over status of emergency management chief

New York City Emergency Management Chief Joseph Esposito

New York City Emergency Management Chief Joseph Esposito and members of Urban Search and Rescue New York Task Force 1 prepare to deploy to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Maria inside NYC Emergency Management Warehouse in Brooklyn, Sept. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — New York City's emergency management chief is still on the job, despite reports he was fired over his handling of an early-season snow storm.

Multiple news reports Monday said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito was fired Friday by a deputy mayor.

If he was axed, though, Esposito didn't show it.

A spokesman for the Office of Emergency Management said he was in the office working Monday afternoon.

Esposito, a former high-ranking police official, took calls from several reporters saying as far as he knew, he was still in charge.

Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled a weekly appearance on a local public affairs television show and refused to answer questions as reports of Esposito's ouster swirled.

Esposito has been in the post since 2014.

