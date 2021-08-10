ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday marks the second time New York’s chief executive has quit under pressure.

Gov. Eliot Spitzer, then 48, resigned in 2008 after he was identified in federal documents as Client No. 9 in an investigation of a prostitution ring, according to The New York Times. Federal officials said he spent tens of thousands of dollars on prostitutes for a half-dozen meetings. Prosecutors said the investigation was triggered after the money trail from Spitzer’s bank accounts set off a red flag.

Spitzer was never charged. He resigned on March 12, 2008.

"I am deeply sorry that I did not live up to what was expected of me," he said. "To every New Yorker, and to all those who believed in what I tried to stand for, I sincerely apologize."

The scandal rocked Albany. Spitzer had been the "sheriff of Wall Street" and Time magazine’s "Crusader of the Year" for his investigations that targeted powerful CEOs and stock analysts who misled investors on the value of some stocks.

As governor, he initially had strong public support for his vow to clean up Albany, which had been hit with corruption scandals in the State Legislature and in the state comptroller’s office under Democrat Alan Hevesi.

At the time, Spitzer faced additional investigations led by then-Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo. The administration was accused of ordering State Police to keep track of the movements of Senate Republican leader Joseph Bruno when he took the state helicopter to New York City. Spitzer was never charged, but members of his administration faced ethics charges in the case the tabloids referred to as "troopergate."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo would use these investigations as part of his 2010 campaign for governor, promising to make cleaning up Albany "job one."



Soon after he left the governor’s office, Spitzer was divorced from his wife, Silda, who had stood beside him during his resignation speech.

Also after Spitzer left office, he helped run his father’s Manhattan real estate development business. He runs that business today.

In 2013, Spitzer lost the Democratic primary for New York City comptroller to Scott Stringer.