Squirrel causes mass power outages upstate

Officials say a squirrel is to blame for power outages that affected thousands of people in upstate New York.

New York State Electric and Gas says the squirrel got into its substation in the Buffalo suburb of Lancaster Sunday and knocked out three substations, leaving 12,000 customers without power.

According to The Buffalo News, a representative for the utility said the squirrel did not cause the outage by traveling on the power lines, but that the animal "made contact with two energized units" inside a control house. That took out the power (and the squirrel).

NYSEG says people in Alden, Marilla, Cheektowaga and Clarence were affected.

Officials say two substations were restored by 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The third was restored at 3 p.m.