ALBANY — Legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have reached agreement on a $175.5 billion budget for 2020 that makes the property tax cap permanent and enacts new tolls for driving into Manhattan.

Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced the agreement in a news release Sunday morning. The budget includes $27.9 billion in school aid and criminal justice system reforms. It holds overall state spending growth at 2 percent for the ninth consecutive year, according to the release.

"From the beginning, I said we will not do a budget that fails to address three major issues that have evaded this state for decades — the permanent property tax cap, criminal justice reform and an MTA overhaul ...," Cuomo said in the news release. "I also said this budget must be done right — meaning it must be fiscally responsible and protect New York from the federal government's ongoing economic assault on our state."

Lawmakers are to begin voting on the budget Sunday.

Along with high-profile items, the thousands of pages of budget bills will include notable low-profile elements. One would require all backseat vehicle passengers to buckle up, just as front-seat riders do now. Another would prohibit law enforcement from releasing booking information and mug shots from arrests unless doing so serves a public protection purpose.

The Senate and Assembly called its members back to the State Capitol for Saturday night closed-door meetings to go over the final details of the budget. Rank-and-file members are planning to start voting on a series of massive bills before noon Sunday, with the goal of finishing the budget — or, at least, the bulk of it — before midnight Sunday, when New York’s 2019-20 fiscal year begins.

Stewart-Cousins met with her negotiating counterparts, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), on Saturday morning to iron out some of the remaining issues, officials said. The two house leaders were set to review the details with their majority members Saturday evening.

Democrats control both houses following last year’s elections, and though bargaining with the Democratic governor has had its rough spots, reaching agreements on a spending plan generally has been smoother than when Republicans controlled the Senate.

That said, the budget also is notable for what will be left out.

Cuomo in January had proposed legalizing — and taxing — marijuana as a way to generate revenue. But he didn’t bank on the program to be up and running until 2021, which legislators said removed the urgency from rushing the issue now. Later, some counties said they probably would “opt out” — including Nassau and Suffolk counties — further taking away momentum.

Cuomo called the issue all but dead a week earlier. On Friday, he performed last rites. For now.

“Probably the biggest single issue that will not be addressed is the legalization of marijuana,” Cuomo said Friday. “In concept, we have an agreement … and that is going to take more time to work out.”

Heastie has said there is no reason lawmakers can’t review and approve marijuana legislation in the second half of the session, which runs till mid-June. But some legislators believe the issue is dead for now and probably can’t win enough support unless it is rolled into a future state budget, which, because it covers thousands of state programs, would give it enough political cover to win support.

Cuomo’s congestion pricing plan is intended to reduce Manhattan gridlock while raising money for subways, buses and commuter rail. It calls for drivers to pay a toll to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. The fee hasn’t been finalized but earlier estimates put it at more than $11.

New York City transit would get 80 percent of the toll revenue designated and eventually borrowed for infrastructure, Metro-North rail would get 10 percent as would the Long Island Rail Road.

Criminal-justice overhauls include tightening rules governing rights to a speedy trial, allowing defense attorneys to receive “discovery” evidence sooner in the adjudication process, and ending cash bail for almost all nonviolent felonies, as well as low-level burglary and robbery charges. And judges wouldn’t have to assess a defendant’s “dangerousness” in setting bail, officials said. Bail would still be required for violent felonies, some sex-related misdemeanors and crimes involving the theft or embezzlement of large amounts of money.