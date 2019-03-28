ALBANY — A modest increase in school aid and a congestion pricing program after a decade of trying were expected to be part of an on-time state budget, legislative leaders said Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposal for congestion pricing was near agreement, pending some small details. That’s significant because the greatest opposition to congestion pricing was in the Assembly by members representing the outer boroughs.

Congestion pricing will charge a toll on motorists driving into Manhattan below 60th Street as a way to reduce traffic congestion while raising money to fix New York City’s subways.

Closed-door discussions this week yielded a plan to also use some of the tolls to help fund repairs and renovations to the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro North commuter rail system. No figures on tolls or funding were released.

Heastie said discussions were down to deciding how to make sure commuters aren’t charged double for commuting along the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and other bridges into the congestion pricing zone. The balancing act, he said, was to not to exempt so many commuters that the plan becomes underfunded.

Voluminous budget bills were expected to be agreed to overnight, according to Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers). But they warned a deficit of more than $3 billion, declining tax revenues and forecast of a recession that could weaken state resources within two years is resulting in a budget that will disappoint some of Albany’s strongest lobbies.

“We have difficult financial times; we are trying to at least reach last year’s ‘foundation aid’ number,” Heastie told Newsday.

The leaders were near agreement on increasing foundation aid for schools by about $300 million in the 2019-20 budget. Foundation aid is the primary school aid fund.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Overall, Cuomo had proposed a $956 million increase in school aid, to a proposed $27.6 billion.

Teachers unions and school funding advocates, however, had said at least twice the amount is needed.

“We don’t have the revenue,” Heastie said.

Legislators had said the school aid increase was often tied to Cuomo’s must-have proposal of making the state property tax cap permanent. The cap created by Cuomo requires school districts and local governments to keep the increase in their tax levies to under 2 percent, or to have a public vote that scores a super majority to exceed it.

The Senate’s Democratic majority has supported making the cap permanent, but the Assembly’s Democratic majority had wanted changes. School districts had said the cap has cut schools to the bone and hurt programs while increasing the size of classrooms.

Cuomo, however, has made the issue one of his requirements for agreement on a budget and noted that Long Island and Westchester have among the highest property taxes in the country. The Democrat’s answers in recent news conferences to a proposed weakening of the cap was: “No. No. No. No.”

Hastie, however, said Thursday afternoon that making the tax cap permanent is “still under discussion.”

The cap doesn’t expire until 2020, so gridlock could force the measure to be postponed to the rest of the legislative session, which isn’t scheduled to end until June 19.

Some three-way deals between the governor and legislative leaders emerged Thursday for the budget, which must be passed by Sunday night at midnight to be approved on time.

In one, landlords wouldn’t be able to discriminate against potential tenants based on how they would pay their rent. That means a landlord can’t reject a person because he or she will pay the rent through government-subsidized programs, according to a source familiar with the three-way agreement between Cuomo and the leaders of the Senate and Assembly.