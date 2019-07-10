New York commercial fishermen would be barred from renewing their licenses if they could not prove three years of income at $15,000 a year or more under a recommendation by a state consultant.

Response to the recommendation, one of a series of proposals presented by consultant George Lapointe, a former Maine fisheries commissioner, was mixed and sometimes heated, with some wondering why Lapointe had stopped short of devising a plan for transferring or selling commercial fishing licenses, as many had hoped he would. Under current rules, commercial fishing licenses can be transferred among family members, with proper paperwork and conditions that they live in the same household — rules long criticized by fishermen. Lapointe acknowledged that a “significant” amount of fishermen had requested changes to allow more liberal transfer of sale of licenses, but found it was “too big a change right now.” That didn’t sit well with one commercial fisherman.

“All this we did, if it’s not going to allow licenses to be transferred, we’re wasting our time,” said John Davi, a commercial fisherman and a member of the Marine Resources Advisory Council, which held the meeting.

Lapointe, who was under contract to the Department of Environmental Conservation, said the state could consider a license sale or transfer program in three to five years’ time, after the problem of unused licenses was cleaned up.

About three dozen fishermen attended the meeting at Stony Brook University, some missing the major portion of Lapointe’s presentation because doors to the Charles B. Wang Center were locked the moment the meeting started at 6 p.m. Lapointe later repeated the presentation for several who missed it.

The report, begun in 2017, was aimed at what elected officials and fishermen say is an ineffective and exclusionary system for issuing licenses to fish, clam, oysters and lobster in New York waters, a system replete with restrictions and long-term moratoriums that has failed to keep pace with fish populations and ever-changing quotas. That’s led to an aging population of fishermen, and grumbling about licenses held by old-timers who may not actively fish. Lapointe noted that the average age of New York fishermen, most from Long Island, is “well in excess of 50.”

Lapointe reported that the state issues around 950 so-called food-fish licenses to harvest a range of species across the region, but that fully a third of those licenses are not used. The argument has been that many of those so-called latent, or barely used licenses, are issued to those who are renewing a license they have long held, preventing new fishermen from entering the fishery. New fishermen, for instance, cannot get licenses or tags for the most in-demand fish — fluke and striped bass — because of moratoriums on those licenses. Many older fishermen maintain lobster licenses even through lobsters have been largely wiped out in once-rich waters like the Long Island Sound. Attempting to make $15,000 a year on lobsters, for instance, would be impossible. Most fishermen harvest a range of species, and require a wallet full of licenses.

Lapointe’s recommendation that income be used to determine who is a commercial fisherman would look at each fisherman’s fishing-related income over each of three years to determine eligibility for a license. Those who can’t show three years of fishing income of over $15,000 each year would not be able to renew their licenses.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You need to take strong action to address latent licenses,” Lapointe said.

The recommendation drew sharp rebuke from one longtime fisherman. Peter Lizza, an Oyster Bay lobsterman who has consistently obtained a license to fish even though the fishery is depleted. “We feel like we’re getting swiped away again,” he said of the certain loss of his licenses because the lobster fishery “has died.” He maintains his boat and gear, but spends most of his time in construction. “It’s not going to be overfished any more than it is,” he said.

Lapointe’s recommendations included startup of an apprentice program to induce younger fishermen and women to get into the field. He also called for modifications to existing rules that limit transfer of licenses within families to those who live in the same household as the license holder, suggesting the state do away with the so-called “domicile” requirement, and he recommended changes to lottery programs that award occasionally available licenses to in-demand fisheries by giving those who’ve waited longest more weight in the selection process.

Several fishermen at the meeting took issue with the report’s focus on “taking away” licenses rather than finding ways to grow and improve Long Island fisheries. “Did you make any recommendations for growth?” said Brad Loewen, a commercial fisherman and member of East Hampton Town’s Fisheries Committee.

“It wasn’t about market share,” Lapointe said. “I was focusing on licensing issues…It was not about growing the fishery.”

Loewen took issue with that statement, and attempted to read a statement into the record, but Michael Frisk, chairman of the Marine Resources Advisory Council, noting the meeting was for questions, not public statements, wouldn’t take it. Loewen was escorted from the speaking area by DEC police.

Lapointe’s recommendations will be the subject of several public hearings in coming weeks, and public comments will be allowed until Sept. 30. The DEC, according to marine bureau chief Jim Gilmore, will take those comments and the recommendations when considering either internal changes to its regulations, or legislative action to modify the rules.

“This is going to be very complicated,” he said, adding that “there’s going to be some people very unhappy with it.” Either way, he said, “we’ll look at any option” to improve the system.