ALBANY — New Yorkers won’t get final results on Tuesday's elections until at least Nov. 10 and perhaps weeks later, election officials said.

"Placing accuracy ahead of speed, I expect the board to be able to certify winners in most races before Thanksgiving," said Nick LaLota, Republican commissioner for the Suffolk County Board of Elections. "Every valid vote will count and will be counted accurately."

Suffolk County Democratic Commissioner James Scheuerman said the counting won’t begin in his county before Nov. 10.

"We are still receiving and sorting absentee ballots during those seven days, so I am hopeful to begin on the 10th," he said. "There could, of course, be legal challenges which can slow the process down."

State election law requires that the more than 2 million absentee ballots statewide mailed in by voters to avoid crowded polls during the COVID-19 emergency be collected for seven days after Election Day. If the ballots are postmarked no later than Tuesday, they can be counted.

Counting will be aided by high-speed scanners that will accelerate the process. But until then, bipartisan teams of election officials will be busy removing absentee ballots that a voter overrode by voting in person during early voting or on Tuesday.

County officials also must check that the ballots and the secure envelopes into which they must be inserted are properly completed. And they also have to make sure the absentee voters are registered voters.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition, affidavit paper ballots filled out at polling places by voters listed as "inactive" voters must be reviewed to determine if the votes should be counted. Often voters are placed on inactive lists because they moved from one address to another within the county or they changed their names because of marriage.