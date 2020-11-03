ALBANY — Democrats held some early leads in voting Tuesday as they sought to expand their majority control in the State Legislature, while Republicans sought a resurgence on their platform of supporting police and lowering some of the nation’s highest taxes.

In a fight for the open 1st Senate District seat, Democratic newcomer Laura Ahearn of Port Jefferson was in a dead heat with former Assemb. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) in a district that had long been represented by Republicans. Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) retired this year after 44 years in the Senate.

In the 3rd Senate District, Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) was leading Republican Alexis Weik of Sayville, the former Islip town receiver of taxes. Republicans had poured money and effort into trying to flip this seat.

In the 2nd Senate District, Republican Republican Mario Mattera, a union leader from St. James, was leading Democrat Michael Siderakis of Nesconset, a former state trooper. The seat was long held by former Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport), who retired this year.

Democrats were facing a challenge in the 5th Senate District. Democratic Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport) was running neck and neck with Republican Edmund Smith, a Huntington town councilman, in early returns.

Because of the expanded use of mail-in, absentee ballots, the official outcome of most races won’t be known for days and the counting and legal challenges in close races could take weeks, election officials said. Long Islanders have so far cast more than 200,000 of the ballots under an expanded plan to help voters avoid lines at polls and the potential spread of COVID-19.

"Democrats have the wind at their backs in virtually every fair fight and even Republican-leaning legislative districts because of the unpopularity of the president," said Lawrence Levy, executive dean of Hofstra University’s National Center for Suburban Studies.

An October poll by the Siena College Research Institute found Republican President Donald Trump was unpopular in the state dominated 2-to-1 by Democratic voters.

Democrats seek wins to build on a landmark progressive record over the last two years of all-Democratic control of the legislature. Among the successful Democratic measures long blocked by the former Republican Senate majority were allowing immigrants in the country without property documentation to obtain driver’s licenses; strengthening abortion laws and eliminating bail in most cases.

Senate Democrats also seek to expand their 40-23 seat majority by a net of two more seats. That would give them a veto-proof majority in the legislature and could also strengthen Democrats’ election advantage for the next decade through redistricting. Next year, majorities in the Senate and Assembly begin to redraw the lines of election districts based on the U.S. Census, subject to a governor’s veto.

Meanwhile, Republicans argue they need to provide a check on all-Democrat control of state government and what they call a big-spending, liberal agenda.

"If you believe in socialism and you believe in cradle to the grave dependency on government, you're probably cheering for the other guys," said state Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy at a "Save our State" rally. "We need to be defending our police, not defunding our police."

Republican financial supporters are targeting Senate Democrats they say are vulnerable in traditional GOP districts including Sens. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) and Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) among others in the Hudson Valley and in Western New York.

"The race against Martinez and Thomas will be talisman races," said Bruce Gyory, a Democratic adviser who studies election trends. "They will tell us a lot about the bail issue."

Republicans were helped by groups spending millions to attack the Democrats’ bail law in 2019, which eliminated bail for most nonviolent offenses. Safe Together NY, with donors led by billionaire businessman Ron Lauder, spent more than $2 million since mid-September on ads including "Vote against crime in New York," according to state Board of Elections records.

Republicans in the Assembly are hitting the issue hard, although Democrats still control 103 of 150 seats in the Assembly,

"I think this year bail reform is something that has resonated upstate and on Long Island," said William Barclay, Assembly Republican leader.