ALBANY — Democrats proposed new election districts late Monday that would strengthen their majorities in the Senate and Assembly for the next 10 years. In the Senate, districts were proposed that would give greater political clout to minorities on Long Island, according to a Senate spokesman.

Long Island would get its first Senate district with a majority of Black and Latino residents and another district would become the first Senate District with a plurality of Latino voters under the redistricting plan, said Senate Democratic majority spokesman Mike Murphy.

The Assembly’s proposed districts lines were also released in complex text in the bill introduced Tuesday. The Assembly’s proposed lines were still being analyzed early Tuesday.

The new district lines would be in effect for the fall legislative elections. The State Legislature is expected to approve the redistricting Thursday.

In the Senate, the "majority-minority" district in Nassau County would be in the 6th District now represented by Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown), meaning whites no longer will be more than 50% of the district’s population.

Thomas is the first Indian-American to serve in the state Senate. He was elected in 2018 and is chairman of the Consumer Protection Committee.

The 6th Senate District had been held by Republican Kemp Hannon from 1989 to 2018. Thomas won the race in 2018 by 1% of the vote.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Suffolk County, the proposed 3rd Senate District would be the first state Senate District with a plurality of Latino voters. That means Latinos would be the largest voter group in the district, though they would comprise less than 50% of the district.

That district is represented by Republican Sen. Alexis Weik of Sayville, Murphy said. Weik had upset freshman Democratic Sen. Monica Martinez of Brentwood in the 2020 elections.

These and other new Senate and Assembly districts are proposed by the Senate and Assembly Democratic majority conferences. New districts will be in place for the next 10 years based on the 2020 Census. They provide Democrats with districts that strengthen their control while several districts represented by Republicans would see a decline in Republican voters.

The new Senate lines were redrawn to unite communities with similar ethnic and racial makeup and to avoid splitting these communities — and their political clout — across Long Island, Murphy said.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris said Tuesday that the communities were united as part of the Democrats' effort to create fairer districts. He said that was necessary after Republicans — who controlled the Senate a decade ago during the last redistricting — divided some Black and Latino communities into different districts, which diluted their political power.

For example, Baldwin would be united in the 9th Senate District now represented by Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) after parts of it were in the 8th district represented by Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford). Elmont would be united into the 7th district, now represented by Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hills). Elmont is currently split between the 9th Senate District and the 7th Senate District.

In addition, in Suffolk, Wyandanch would be united into the 5th Senate district. It is currently divided into the 8th District and the 4th district now represented by Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore).

Under the plan, Brentwood would be united with Brookhaven in the 3rd Senate District. It had been divided with the 4th district.