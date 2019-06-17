ALBANY — The leader of the state Senate made it official: the chamber on Monday will approve legislation that would allow people in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) made the announcement after a lengthy, closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats. But it also came as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo raised the possibility of a veto.

The state Assembly already has approved the legislation, which has been a key goal of pro-immigration groups and a number of first-term Democrats who helped the party win control of the Senate in November.

“Today, we will be passing legislation restoring the right for all qualified drivers to obtain driver's licenses regardless of immigration status," Sen. Stewart-Cousins said. "By passing this needed legislation, we are growing our economy while at the same time making our roads safer. This is the right step forward for New York State as we continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform on the federal level.”

Once the Senate acts, the bill will rest with Cuomo, also a Democrat. He has said he supports the idea but has begun raising the possibility that it could hurt people in the country illegally by creating a database federal officials could exploit for deportation purposes.

"I'm going to be asking the solicitor general in the Attorney General's office, who does the legal opinions for the State of New York, to review the law and assure us that the federal government will not be able to access the information or subpoena the information," Cuomo told WAMC-FM, an Albany public radio station Monday.

The Senate Democrats will be moving forward on the legislation despite a warning less than two weeks ago from state party Chairman Jay Jacobs to slow down and not act on the issue this year, lest they lose control of the Senate in 2020 elections.