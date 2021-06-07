ALBANY — Despite opposition from some progressives, the nomination of Madeline Singas to become a judge on New York’s top court is on track to be voted on Tuesday, officials said Monday.

Singas, the Nassau County district attorney, is slated to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a noon hearing. The full Senate is expected to vote on her nomination as well as for Anthony Cannataro to fill two vacancies on the state Court of Appeals, a source said.

The Senate is rushing to complete a raft of judicial nominations to lower courts as well in the final week of the 2021 legislative session. Lawmakers also are eyeing dozens of high-profile bills before they are slated to adjourn Thursday.

Among the bills considered "in play" are measures regarding "ghost guns," parole for older inmates, prosecution of adolescents, phony vaccinations cards and discrimination in real-estate practices.

Last week, Singas’ opponents launched a website and a Twitter campaign to persuade senators not to appoint another prosecutor to the state Court of Appeals.

The court, led by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, a former Westchester County district attorney, has delivered far more victories for prosecutors than defense attorneys over the last decade.

Singas’ opponents said the addition of another prosecutor to the seven-member bench would "undo years of criminal justice reform and reverse victories for tenants and workers."

But as of Monday, just three of the 43 Democrats in the Senate majority said publicly they would vote against Singas.

Singas and Cannataro, if confirmed, would be appointed to 14-year terms on the seven-member court.