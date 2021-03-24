TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
NY legislators reach deal to legalize marijuana, officials say

A smoke shop employee holding a small amount

A smoke shop employee holding a small amount of CBD flower, in smoke shop in Brooklyn, on Feb. 22, 2020. Credit: AP/Marshall Ritzel

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY – New York legislators have reached a deal to approve a bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana, officials said Wednesday.

Rank-and-file members of the Democratic majorities in the Senate and Assembly were reviewing final language of the bill during afternoon conferences and officials expected to announce a deal afterward, officials said.

The bill, which could be voted on next week, would include provisions to establish license, sales and tax regulations and establish a new regulator for cannabis products. It also would allow cultivation of a small amount of cannabis for personal use. And it would approve the study of new technology to help law enforcement detect marijuana-impaired drivers, which was one of the final hurdles in reaching an agreement.

The agreement would represent a breakthrough for lawmakers who have been trying to legalize marijuana for several years but often were bogged down over how to allocate the projected $350 million in annual tax revenue from sales.

If approved, New York would become the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Officials have said sales might not take place until 2022 to give the state time to establish the regulatory framework.

