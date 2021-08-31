ALBANY – Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday to extend the state’s moratorium on evictions to mid-January, sources said Tuesday.

The Senate and Assembly leaders sent notices telling legislators a special session will open at noon at the State Capitol. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday morning she expected to call lawmakers to Albany but had yet to make it official.

The extension is a step that tenants and progressive legislators are calling necessary and one that landlord groups and many Republicans say isn’t.

The moratorium, put in place to protect tenants who lost income because of the pandemic, was set to expire Tuesday. Some lawmakers and advocates now want a lengthy extension because the state has had problems distributing federal aid meant to help tenants and landlords.

The state received $2.4 billion in federal aid to provide rent relief to tenants and landlords, but had distributed, under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, just 10% of it as of mid-August. Hochul took over as governor Aug. 24, following Cuomo’s resignation, and promised to speed up checks getting out the door.

Adding to the complications, early this year the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a portion of New York’s moratorium which gave tenants the power to block eviction proceedings simply by signing a form declaring that they had a financial hardship because of the pandemic. The court said landlords were entitled to challenge such declarations in court.

"Cannot sufficiently express how urgent it is … that the state legislature reconvene to pass new legislation that would keep people in their homes and protect New Yorkers from eviction," Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn) wrote on Twitter Friday.

Legislators are considering changing the law to give landlords rights to challenge hardship declarations, legislative officials said. They also want to push the moratorium end date into January because that’s when the Legislature is scheduled to return to Albany for the 2022 session.

But landlord groups aren’t happy about it.

"Financially desperate tenants and landlords don’t need a special legislative session, they need Albany to get the billions of dollars from the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program out the door – yesterday, last week, two months ago," said Joseph Strasburg, president of the New York City-based Rent Stabilization Association, the state’s largest organization of building owners. "The mass eviction hysteria narrative would be eliminated and tenants would be protected in their homes if state government was doing its job."

Landlords noted that renters, if they apply for the aid, are protected from eviction until their case is resolved. They also said courts are so backlogged it takes months just to get an eviction hearing scheduled, meaning there will be no surge in evictions.

"There is no need to continue the open-ended, blanket moratorium. More delay will not cause a spike in applications as those eligible tenants have already applied and await approval from New York State," said the Coalition of Western New York Property Owners.