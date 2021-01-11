ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo plans to use his State of the State address on Monday to turn the heartbreak and lessons learned in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic into a faster system of delivering the vaccine, fill a $15 billion deficit, and to prepare New York for a "post COVID world."

The annual speech in which he sets his legislative agenda will include legalizing marijuana and sports betting as well as ramping up some delayed construction projects. Cuomo also plans to expand early voting and telehealth measures that were accelerated because of the pandemic

"We have to look at this moment to anticipate the post-COVID world, and build for the post-COVID world," Cuomo said last week.

Cuomo said he scrapped the speech he had been working on for weeks when Democrats won both runoff races in Georgia for U.S. Senate. That gave Democrats control of both houses, and made Sen. Charles Schumer of Brooklyn the powerful Senate majority leader.

For Cuomo, President-elect Joe Biden and Schumer will breathe new life into the effort to repeal Trump’s 2017 tax law that capped the deductibility of state and local taxes on federal income taxes — known as SALT. That has forced many New Yorkers to pay higher federal taxes.

One of the State of the State measures that will touch New Yorkers directly is the expansion of telehealth, or performing more doctor’s visits through the internet to avoid crowded waiting rooms and direct contact with sick patients.

Cuomo said he would change Medicaid rules and state practices that have required in-office visits in some cases to treat health and mental issues; expand the staffing trained in telehealth that can provide some treatment; create interstate agreements to increase the number of health care providers and consultants; require insurance companies to provide a telehealth option; and begin a telehealth training program that will include the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

"It is time to push telehealth to the next level in New York state and fully integrate it into our existing health care system," Cuomo said Sunday. "These proposals will better allocate our health care and technological resources for the 21st century."